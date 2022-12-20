Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, which added 14,540,000 units, or a 32.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of RPV, in morning trading today Cigna is up about 0.4%, and Marathon Petroleum is up by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas, which added 3,450,000 units, for a 39.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: RPV, KOLD: Big ETF Inflows

