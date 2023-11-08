RPT-U.S. FDA approves Lilly's weight-loss drug

Repeats to add Refinitiv instrument code

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Eli Lilly's LLY.N drug for weight loss, according to data on the agency's website, giving the drugmaker entry into a lucrative market that has captured Wall Street's enthusiasm this year.

