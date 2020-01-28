US Markets

RPT-Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in East Jerusalem

Credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an attempt to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.

