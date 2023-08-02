RPT Realty (RPT) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 11.14

The average one-year price target for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been revised to 11.14 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 10.54 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from the latest reported closing price of 10.87 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPT Realty. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPT is 0.08%, a decrease of 23.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 95,287K shares. The put/call ratio of RPT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Macquarie Group holds 7,582K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 20.20% over the last quarter.
Centersquare Investment Management holds 6,807K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,201K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 74.29% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,263K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 9.35% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,734K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 10.78% over the last quarter.
VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,749K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,793K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 2.81% over the last quarter.
RPT Realty Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT.
