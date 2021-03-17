RPT Realty (RPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

RPT Realty (RPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -65.91% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPT was $12.48, representing a -3.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.95 and a 170.42% increase over the 52 week low of $4.62.

RPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). RPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports RPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.62%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.