RPT Realty (RPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

RPT Realty (RPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.65, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPT was $13.65, representing a -2.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $14 and a 184.97% increase over the 52 week low of $4.79.

RPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). RPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01. Zacks Investment Research reports RPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.34%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPT Dividend History page.

