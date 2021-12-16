RPT Realty (RPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

RPT Realty (RPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.92, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPT was $12.92, representing a -13.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.99 and a 61.1% increase over the 52 week low of $8.02.

RPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). RPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports RPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.45%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rpt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.