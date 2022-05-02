RPT Realty Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RPT

In trading on Monday, shares of RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.15, changing hands as low as $12.74 per share. RPT Realty shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.82 per share, with $14.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.99.

