News & Insights

US Markets

RPT-Large migrant caravan sets off for US from southern Mexico

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

October 30, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Diego Oré for Reuters ->

By Diego Oré

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A large migrant caravan comprising many Central Americans and Venezuelans left southern Mexico on Monday for the United States, organizers and officials said, as Washington grapples with renewed pressure on its southern border.

Officials in the southern state of Chiapas said some 3,500 people set off on foot from the city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border, while one of the caravan's organizers, Irineo Mujica, said there were around 5,000 in the group.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, is under pressure to curb the number of people crossing illegally into the United States from Mexico.

Most of the latest caravan are from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela, according to Mujica.

Escorted by civil protection officials and ambulances, the migrants were walking on a coastal highway around midday, planning to spend the night in the municipality of Huehuetan, about 16 miles (25 km) north of where they started.

Mujica said the migrants opted to leave Tapachula due to frustration about not being able to obtain humanitarian visas. Some migrants even offered to help recovery efforts in the port of Acapulco, which was devastated by a hurricane last week, but did not get a response from the authorities, he added.

The government's National Migration Institute did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Many migrants are fleeing poverty and political instability in their homelands, and this year has seen record numbers crossing the Darien Gap region connecting Panama and Colombia.

Millions of Venezuelans have left home due to the economic crisis plaguing the once-prosperous oil producing country.

"In Venezuela things are very tough, we can't live with the money we get, it's not enough for us, and that's why we're going to the United States," said Oscar Gutierrez, a Venezuelan migrant traveling with his wife and two daughters.

Tropical storm Pilar formed off Central America in the Pacific on Monday, and threatens to dump heavy rain on the region and parts of southern Mexico.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.