RPT-Japan April core CPI falls 0.1% yr/yr

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1% in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.2% annual fall.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.2% in April from a year ago.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

