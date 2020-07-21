RPT-India's Petronet renews investment deal with Tellurian -sources

By Nidhi Verma and Scott DiSavino

NEW DELHI/NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - India's top gas importer Petronet LNG PLNG.NS has renewed its initial deal to consider investing $2.5 billion in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc's TELL.O Driftwood project, Indian sources familiar with the matter said.

Petronet and Tellurian now have time until the end of December to finalise the deal, they said.

The memorandum of understanding, which lapsed on May 31, was renewed last week ahead of a virtual meeting between Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan and U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

