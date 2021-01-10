RPT-China Dec PPI -0.4% y/y, CPI +0.2% y/y

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China's factory gate prices fell by less than expected in December, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China's manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

Repeats to attach to alerts

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices fell by less than expected in December, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China's manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 0.4% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. The index was expected to fall 0.8%, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll, after a 1.5% drop in November.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% from a year earlier in December, the statistics bureau said. The index was expected to rise 0.1%, according to the Reuters poll, after easing 0.5% in November.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters