RPT-BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar trepidation as potential bearish month-end signal looms vs yen

Nov 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's bearish outlook, driven by a reversal of Fed rate dominance, could receive further affirmation if it achieves a monthly close on Thursday below October's 147.30 low.

That would help confirm the reversal of 2023's uptrend and potentially lead to a drop to 140 or lower, as the Fed-BoJ policy divergence that powered its rally this year and last goes into reverse and the double top formation at 151.92/94 exerts bearish influence.

Thursday's month-end session could send USD/JPY down to last week's 147.115 low and below October's 147.30 low on EBS if the October core PCE, jobless claims and pending home sales reinforce the market's increasingly dovish view of the Fed.

Core PCE is forecast falling to 3.5% year-on-year from 3.7% in September, which would be its lowest since May 2021 and closer to the Fed's 2% target than 2022's 5.4% peak.

Though the labor market remains robust by historical standards, weekly continued jobless claims are forecast to rise to their highest since late-2021 this week and the pending home sales index is forecast to fall to its lowest, excluding May 2020's pandemic nadir, to record lows for the series back to 2001.

There's a tidal wave of refinancing coming in 2025 that will be difficult if the Fed hasn't softened the blow with substantial rate cuts by then, as Fed's Waller tried to shrug off today.

