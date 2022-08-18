RPT-BUZZ-COMMENT-Could be a pivotal week for Norway's crown

Repeat with no changes

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown is off its trend high versus the EUR, and this possibly reflects market uncertainty ahead of this week's Norges Bank policy decision.

Norway's central bank has been behind the inflation curve for some time but following last week's significantly strong price data it may look past growth risks and engage a faster pace of monetary tightening.

If the market can also accept that the near-term focus needs to be on controlling inflation there is a chance the crown resumes its bull run.

Core inflation rose 4.5% y/y in July, up from 3.6% in June and well above both the Reuters poll consensus and the Norges Bank's 3.2% call. The headline rate climbed to 6.8% y/y from 6.3% the previous month.

Stronger than expected broad based inflation and falling unemployment, increasing pressure in the labour market, could force the Norges Bank to hike by 75-basis points this week but a 50-basis point hike in August and September a more likely scenario. A terminal rate of 3.5% by the end of 2023 is possible.

Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst.

