RPT-BUZZ-COMMENT-BOJ to remain on hold under new stewardship

April 7 (Reuters) - Despite expectations in a number of quarters of a quick change in the BOJ's policy bias, the BOJ is more likely to remain on hold well into the second quarter and, perhaps, maybe till the end of the current calendar year.

BOJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda's term expires April 8, and the BOJ will come under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda April 9 and effectively on April 10. A press conference is scheduled early next week.

The decade-long Kuroda regime has elicited considerable criticism, especially with regard to the functioning of the JGB market after massive purchases of government bonds to provide the market with liquidity (at the expense of JGB liquidity). To wit, the BOJ's JGB holdings rose to a fresh record in March , .

This said, downside risks to Japan's economy remain large. Recent banking concerns following the failures of well-established institutions, expectations of possible recession in the U.S. and the global economy at large, and flagging Japanese growth , , , suggest the need for the BOJ to remain easy indefinitely . This seems especially the case with the BOJ still eyeing lower inflation later this year.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

