$RPRX Earnings Results: $RPRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RPRX ($RPRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $742,000,000, beating estimates of $692,465,148 by $49,534,852.
$RPRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $RPRX stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,449,863 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $182,466,624
- UNISPHERE ESTABLISHMENT removed 5,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $141,450,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,145,361 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,238,159
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,055,283 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,433,956
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,991,225 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,331,755
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,987,975 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,713,242
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,362,476 shares (+139.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,544,446
