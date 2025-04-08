RPM's Fiscal Q3 Results Come Up Short

RPM International (NYSE:RPM), a leading provider of specialty coatings and sealants, faced a challenging fiscal Q3 2025, as shown by the results it released on April 8. The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 fell $0.15 short of the anticipated $0.50. Revenue also missed, coming in at $1.48 billion against an estimated $1.51 billion. These results reflect a weak quarter impacted by unfavorable weather conditions and foreign exchange headwinds. Management also noted that the prior-year period was unusually strong for the company, resulting in a challenging comparison.

Metric Fiscal Q3 2025 Fiscal Q3 2025 Analysts' Estimate Fiscal Q3 2024 % Change Adjusted EPS $0.35 $0.50 $0.52 (32.7%) Revenue $1.48 billion $1.51 billion $1.52 billion (3.0%) Net income $52.0 million N/A $61.2 million (15.0%) Adjusted EBIT $78.2 million N/A $110.1 million (29.0%)

Overview of RPM International

RPM International is known for its diverse line of specialty chemical products, and serves the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets. It has four main business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG). Its diversified portfolio limits its risk from headwinds in any specific end market.

Recently, RPM has focused on operational efficiencies through its MAP 2025 initiative, which aims for improvements in supply chain management and international growth.

Quarterly Highlights

During its fiscal Q3 2025, which ended Feb. 28, RPM experienced a 4.5% year-over-year decline in sales for its Construction Products Group due to adverse weather and currency headwinds. Adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) for this segment suffered a steep 37.9% decline. The Performance Coatings Group faced a smaller revenue drop of 0.8%, which management attributed to foreign currency issues and tough year-over-year comparisons. However, it saw an uptick in fiberglass-reinforced plastic structures due to data center demand.

The Specialty Products Group recorded a 10.1% decrease in sales as a result of reduced demand in specialty OEM markets and the disaster restoration business. This impacted adjusted EBIT, which shrank by 44.5%. The Consumer Group stayed relatively stable, with a modest 0.7% sales decline, aided by new product rollouts. Its organic growth was countered by foreign currency exchange deficits.

Despite weather disruptions and foreign currency impacts, the company's ongoing implementation of its MAP 2025 initiatives is expected to drive improvements in supply chain and expense management.

Looking Ahead

RPM's management forecasts flat sales with low-single-digit EBIT growth for fiscal Q4 2025, anticipating continued headwinds from operational challenges and market volatility. Its pending acquisition of Star Brands Group, the parent company of The Pink Stuff (a household cleaning products maker), is expected to drive an expansion of RPM's Consumer Group offerings.

Investors should keep an eye on the implementation and success of the MAP 2025 initiatives, which promise supply chain efficiencies and potential growth through acquisitions. Monitoring international expansion and the integration of new product introductions will be crucial to assessing RPM's resilience and adaptability in upcoming quarters.

