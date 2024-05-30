RPMGlobal Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 19,044 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The company has been actively buying back its shares, accumulating a total of 12,544,109 shares to date. This initiative is part of RPMGlobal’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

