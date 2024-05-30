News & Insights

Stocks

RPMGlobal Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 19,044 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The company has been actively buying back its shares, accumulating a total of 12,544,109 shares to date. This initiative is part of RPMGlobal’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:RUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.