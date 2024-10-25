RPMGlobal Holdings Issues New Shares on ASX

News & Insights

October 25, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 28,735 new ordinary fully paid shares, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move follows the conversion of options or other convertible securities, indicating RPMGlobal’s ongoing development and growth in the stock market.

