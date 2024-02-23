RPMGlobal Holdings (ASX:RUL) Price Target Increased by 5.39% to 2.19

The average one-year price target for RPMGlobal Holdings (ASX:RUL) has been revised to 2.19 / share. This is an increase of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 2.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 2.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.63% from the latest reported closing price of 1.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPMGlobal Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUL is 0.01%, a decrease of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 2,286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,234K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUL by 1.14% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 256K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUL by 5.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 184K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 156K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUL by 2.33% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.