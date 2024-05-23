RPMGlobal Continues Share Buy-Back Program

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, indicating the purchase of an additional 20,521 shares on the previous day, adding to the total 12,492,253 shares bought back to date. The buy-back, concerning ordinary fully paid shares, reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

