RPMGlobal Continues Share Buy-Back Program

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has issued an update on its stock buy-back program, indicating a recent purchase of 20,831 shares to add to the 12,471,422 shares already bought back. The company continues its on-market buy-back strategy, as detailed in their daily notification to the ASX under the code RUL for ordinary fully paid shares.

