RPMGlobal Continues Share Buy-Back Momentum

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced an update to their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the recent purchase of 19,538 ordinary fully paid shares. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 12,563,153. Shareholders and potential investors may view this activity as a sign of the company’s confidence in its own value.

