RPMGlobal Concludes Share Buy-Back

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 20,521 of its fully paid ordinary shares due to an on-market buy-back, effective from May 23, 2024. This move is part of the company’s latest efforts to manage its issued capital, as detailed in their recent announcement to the ASX.

