News & Insights

Stocks

RPMGlobal Concludes Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 20,521 of its fully paid ordinary shares due to an on-market buy-back, effective from May 23, 2024. This move is part of the company’s latest efforts to manage its issued capital, as detailed in their recent announcement to the ASX.

For further insights into AU:RUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.