RPMGlobal Concludes On-Market Securities Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced the cancellation of 20,831 of its fully paid ordinary securities following an on-market buy-back on May 22, 2024. This move, part of the company’s capital management strategy, could signal a shift in the firm’s financial dynamics and investor relations.

