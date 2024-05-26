RPMGlobal Completes Share Buy-Back Cancellation

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced the cancellation of 20,024 fully paid ordinary shares due to an on-market buy-back completed on May 24, 2024. This move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and has been officially communicated on May 27, 2024. Shareholders and interested investors are advised to take note of the change in the company’s issued capital.

