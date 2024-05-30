RPMGlobal Announces On-Market Buy-Back Completion

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has officially announced the cessation of 19,044 of its ordinary fully paid securities, following an on-market buy-back that took place on May 29, 2024. Investors are taking note as the company continues to adjust its capital structure, which may influence the stock’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:RUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.