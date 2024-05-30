RPMGlobal Announces On-Market Buy-Back Completion

News & Insights

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has officially announced the cessation of 19,044 of its ordinary fully paid securities, following an on-market buy-back that took place on May 29, 2024. Investors are taking note as the company continues to adjust its capital structure, which may influence the stock’s market performance.

