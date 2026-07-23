RPM Stock Outlook Hinges on Infrastructure and Margin Gains

RPM International Inc. RPM enters fiscal 2027 with operating momentum in construction-linked businesses and a still-muted consumer backdrop.



The stock story depends on whether demand for engineered systems, repair work and efficiency savings can keep offsetting do-it-yourself weakness and early-year inflation.

How RPM International Makes Money

RPM manufactures high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals used mainly in maintenance and improvement applications. Its products were sold in nearly 167 countries and territories as of May 31, 2026.



Its mix spans Construction Products, Performance Coatings, Consumer and Specialty-related operations after portfolio changes moved units into the larger groups. Products include roofing systems, concrete repair, flooring, fireproofing, hobby paints, caulks, adhesives, wood stains and building-envelope solutions.

RPM Gains From Repair and Infrastructure Demand

Infrastructure and repair work remain central to RPM’s fiscal 2027 setup. Construction Products Group sales rose 8.8% in the latest quarter, supported by concrete admixtures, roofing restoration systems and labor-saving wall systems.

RPM International Inc. Price and Consensus

RPM International Inc. price-consensus-chart | RPM International Inc. Quote

Performance Coatings Group sales increased 5%, helped by fireproofing systems, infrastructure projects and emerging-market demand. Backlogs in both construction segments were favorable entering fiscal 2027, while full-year consolidated sales are expected to increase 3% to 7%.

RPM Uses Systems To Win More Project Spend

RPM’s system-selling strategy gives it a way to capture more of each project. Integrated roofing, wall, flooring and building-envelope offerings can simplify procurement, reduce labor needs and shorten construction schedules.



That matters when customers are managing tight timelines and skilled-labor constraints. The strategy also differentiates RPM from broader coatings peers such as The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW, a major paints and coatings company, by emphasizing bundled project solutions rather than stand-alone product volume alone.

RPM Expands With Deals and Efficiency Programs

Acquisitions are adding capability and category exposure. Kalzip brings metal roofing and façade offerings to Construction Products, while The Pink Stuff and Ready Seal supported Consumer Group sales during soft do-it-yourself conditions.



Efficiency is the other lever. RPM expects previously announced actions to generate about $75 million of fiscal 2027 selling, general and administrative benefits, including about $25 million in the fiscal first quarter, while plant consolidation and MAP-driven process work support its 5% to 10% adjusted EBITDA growth outlook.

What Could Slow RPM International

Cost pressure is the clearest near-term issue. Raw material inflation is expected to remain elevated in the first half of fiscal 2027, with price-cost likely somewhat negative before improving later in the year.

Consumer demand is another constraint. Organic sales in the Consumer Group declined 0.8% in the latest quarter, and unit volumes fell about 2% to 3%. Masco Corporation MAS, which operates in branded home improvement and building products, offers a relevant comparison point for investors watching consumer repair and remodeling demand.



Customer concentration adds risk because large retail customers accounted for about 65% of Consumer segment sales in fiscal 2025 and 22% of consolidated sales. Weather, interest rates and broader economic conditions can also affect construction, roofing and exterior paint demand.

How RPM’s Ratings Fit This Story

The bottom line is balanced. RPM has credible drivers in infrastructure, restoration, acquisitions and cost discipline, but the near-term signal is not aggressive because inflation and consumer softness still limit earnings visibility.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its VGM Score of D, Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of F point to a mixed style profile, especially after the current fiscal-year earnings estimate moved 0.4% lower over the past four weeks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Those ratings fit a cautious stance. The Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, and higher scores generally indicate more favorable value, growth or momentum characteristics. RPM’s current mix suggests investors may want more confirmation from estimate trends, margin recovery and consumer stabilization before taking a stronger view.

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RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.