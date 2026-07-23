Is RPM Stock a Buy Now or a Hold After Its Latest Earnings Beat?

RPM International Inc. RPM delivered a cleaner fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance than bears expected, with earnings and sales both ahead of consensus.



The question is whether that beat is enough to make the stock a buy now. The setup still looks balanced, given construction momentum, cash strength, cost inflation and limited implied upside to the $113 price target.

RPM Earnings Beat Supports the Bull Case

RPM reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. Sales of $2.23 billion also beat the consensus mark of $2.19 billion and increased 7.2% year over year.



Organic sales rose 2.5%, while acquisitions net of divestitures added 3.5% and foreign currency translation contributed 1.2%. Construction Products sales climbed 8.8%, and Performance Coatings sales rose 5%, helped by infrastructure, fireproofing and high-performance building demand.

RPM Valuation Looks Reasonable, Not Cheap

RPM trades at 17.83X forward 12-month earnings. That is below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 21.23X and below RPM’s five-year median of 19.76X.

RPM International Inc. Price and Consensus

RPM International Inc. price-consensus-chart | RPM International Inc. Quote

The valuation is not deeply discounted, though. It remains above the broader Zacks sector multiple of 13.8X, and the $113 price target offers only modest upside from the cited $107.43 share price.

RPM Cash Flow Gives Investors Flexibility

Cash generation strengthens the investment case because it gives RPM options beyond near-term earnings growth. Fiscal 2026 operating cash flow reached $898.7 million, up from $768.2 million in fiscal 2025.



Liquidity stood at $1.09 billion at fiscal year-end, while total debt declined to $2.53 billion from $2.65 billion. RPM also returned $349.2 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Why RPM’s Upside Still Looks Limited

Cost pressure is the main reason investors should avoid treating the earnings beat as a clean buy signal. Raw material inflation is expected to remain elevated in the first half of fiscal 2027.



Management expects price-cost to be somewhat negative in that period before improving later in the year. The Consumer Group also remains pressured by weak do-it-yourself demand, and the current fiscal-year earnings estimate has slipped 0.4% over four weeks.



RPM’s Earnings Surprise Prediction stands at -0.5%, which does not add a favorable near-term signal. For investors comparing coatings and construction exposure, The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW offers a more paint-focused benchmark, while PPG Industries, Inc. PPG provides another large coatings peer.

What Makes RPM a Hold Instead of a Sell

The cautious points do not erase the company’s operating strengths. RPM expects fiscal 2027 sales growth of 3% to 7% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% to 10%.



Construction-related demand remains the stronger part of the story. Operational savings, acquisitions and engineered systems continue to support the base case, keeping RPM investable even if near-term upside looks restrained.

How RPM’s Ratings Shape the Call

The bottom line is that RPM looks more like a hold than a new-money buy after the earnings beat. The business has real support from construction products, coatings demand, cash flow and efficiency programs.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Style Scores are mixed, with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Those grades suggest the stock lacks strong near-term ranking support despite sound fundamentals. Investors already in RPM may still find reasons to hold, but the current signal does not point to an aggressive entry point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.