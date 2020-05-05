RPM Sees Q4 Sales To Be In Range Of Previous Guidance

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) said that it expects its sales for its fourth quarter ending May 31, 2020 to be within the range of its prior guidance. Previously, it anticipated sales for the fourth quarter to be down 10% to 15%.

The company noted today that the positive momentum of consumer take away with the start of the spring season should result in sales for its Consumer Group being flat to slightly up.

The company's more internationally exposed Construction Products and Performance Coatings Groups expect double-digit sales declines in the fourth quarter principally due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak which resulted in jurisdictional shutdowns, factory closures and workers remaining offsite due to stay-at-home orders.

The company's Specialty Products Group will also see a decline in sales partially offset by incremental demand for its cleaning and sanitizing products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.