RPM Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins High

The company reported adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the consensus mark of 73 cents by 4.1%. The reported figure also increased a whopping 31% from a year-ago figure of 58 cents, backed by its 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan and strong top-line growth.



Net sales in the quarter totaled $1.401 billion, beating the consensus mark of $1.398 billion by 0.3%. Also, the said figure increased 2.8% from the prior-year period. The improvement is attributed to 3.5% organic sales growth and 0.6% contribution from acquisitions. However, foreign currency headwinds resulted in sales decline of 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, adjusted EBIT rose 22% year over year to $153.7 million. Adjusted EBIT margin also increased 180 bps year over year.



Segment Details



Construction Products Group (contributing 35.6% to net sales): Sales in the segment increased 6.9% from a year ago to $499.5 million, backed by 7.4% organic growth and 1.2% contribution from acquisitions, partially offset by a 1.7% foreign currency impact. Despite being hurt by tepid North American commercial construction market, the company’s roofing and concrete admixture and repair products businesses improved. Notably, its recent buyouts of Nudura and Schul are impressive. Adjusted EBIT rose 43.3% from the year-ago period to $61.9 million.



Performance Coatings Group (20.9%): Segment sales improved 0.3% from a year ago to $292.7 million, owing to 1.7% organic sales growth and 0.1% contribution from acquisitions. However, the metric was negatively impacted by 1.5% due to unfavorable foreign currency translation. Strong corrosion control and fireproofing coatings businesses were partially offset by soft international markets and strategic actions to exit low-margin product lines. Notably, the segment’s adjusted EBIT increased 12.9% on a year-over-year basis to $37 million.



Consumer Group (32.2%): Sales of $450.9 million in the segment increased 6% from the prior-year period, backed by 0.6% contribution from acquisitions and 6.4% organic growth. However, foreign currency translation impacted sales by 1%. New sealant and adhesive products continued to drive growth, while European sales — a large portion of which are generated in the U.K. — remained soft due to Brexit uncertainty. The segment’s adjusted EBIT totaled $54.7 million, up 26.8% from the prior year.



Specialty Products Group (11.3%): The segment’s sales totaled $158.2 million, which declined 11.1% on a year-over-year basis, owing to a 10.5% fall in organic sales and 0.6% foreign currency impact. The downside was mainly due to lower demand. Adjusted EBIT was also down 19.4% year over year. Meanwhile, the company is consolidating ERP systems to one platform and implementing other 2020 MAP to Growth operational improvements to reduce costs.



Balance Sheet



As of Nov 30, 2019, RPM had cash and cash equivalents of $208.2 million compared with $226.9 million a year ago and $223.2 million at fiscal 2019-end.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $2.42 billion compared with $1.92 billion in the comparable prior-year period and $1.97 billion at fiscal 2019-end.



In the first six months of fiscal 2019, cash used in operations was $300.2 million compared with $148.3 million in the comparable year-ago period.



Guidance



For fiscal third-quarter 2020, the company expects to generate revenue growth of 2.5-4%. It also expects 25-30% adjusted EBIT growth and adjusted earnings in the high-teens to low-20-cent range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third quarter earnings is currently pegged at 24 cents per share.



Notably, the fiscal third quarter is seasonally weak, thanks to slowing down of painting and construction activity due to cold and snowy weather. The fiscal fourth quarter is comparatively stronger as work begins to accelerate on painting and construction projects.



Given results in the first half and expectations for the rest of fiscal 2020, the company has reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2020 guidance. For fiscal 2020, it still anticipates revenues to be at the lower end of the previous guided range of 2.5-4%. Adjusted EBIT growth is expected in the 20-24% range. Notably, it projects adjusted earnings between $3.30 and $3.42 per share.



Zacks Rank



RPM — which share space with Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP, TopBuild Corp. BLD and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI in the Zacks Construction sector — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



