Markets
RPM

RPM Now Sees Q3 Results To Be Below Prior Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) said that it now expects its financial results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2021 to be below its prior guidance, due to the impact of severe winter weather across the U.S.

Previously, the company had expected third-quarter revenue to be up in the mid-single-digit range and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to grow by 30% or more.

The company now expects sales to be up in the low single digits with adjusted EBIT growth of 10% to 15%, with the severe winter weather that has disrupted North American transportation, distribution and supply chains, likely causing multiple lost shipping days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More