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RPM Names Don Harmeyer Consumer Group President, Tom Schweiger CFO

April 08, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM), a multinational holding company, on Wednesday announced key leadership changes within its consumer group, promoting Chief financial officer Don Harmeyer to group president. Further, Tom Schweiger was appointed as the unit CFO, to succeed Harmeyer.

Harmeyer holds over 26 years of experience within RPM's consumer group. He has been serving as the group CFO since 2021, overseeing global finance and IT operations across major brands such as Rust-Oleum, DAP, Gator, and The pink stuff.

The new consumer group CFO, Schweiger, brings nearly three decades of experience, including 18 years at Rust-Oleum, where he led international acquisitions, cost control initiatives, and finance transformation efforts.

The company said the appointments reinforce its focus on disciplined execution and position the consumer group for continued profitable growth.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of RPM were gaining 10.04 percent, trading at $106.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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