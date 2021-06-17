RPM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.60, changing hands as low as $88.27 per share. RPM International Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $71.44 per share, with $99.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.50.

