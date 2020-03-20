RPM Int'l Sees Q3 Results At Higher End Of Prior Outlook

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) said it expects its results for its third quarter ended February 29, 2020, to be at the higher end of its prior guidance.

Previously, the company expected revenue for the fiscal third quarter to be up 2.5% to 4%, adjusted EBIT growth in the 25% to 30% range, and adjusted earnings per share in the high-teens to low-20-cent range.

The company noted today that the positive momentum of the 2020 MAP to growth operating improvement plan contributed to good earnings leverage in the third quarter.

