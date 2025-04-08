RPM International Trims FY25 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, RPM International, Inc. (RPM) said it now expects consolidated sales for the full-year 2025 to be flat compared to prior-year results. Previously, the company expected sales to grow in the low-single-digits.

On average, 15 analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 0.89 percent to $7.40 billion for the quarter.

