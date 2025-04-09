RPM International a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (RPM)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RPM International Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.59% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $106,995,000 worth of RPM shares.
RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by RPM International Inc is $2.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/17/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RPM, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
RPM operates in the Specialty Chemicals sector, among companies like Linde PLC (LIN), and Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW).
