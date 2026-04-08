RPM International Stock Climbs 12% Over Higher Q3 Revenue, New CFO Appointment

(RTTNews) - Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM) are climbing about 12 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and leadership changes.

The company's shares are currently trading at $108.66 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 12.36 percent. The stock opened at $110.60 and has climbed as high as $111.16 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $92.92 to $129.12.

The company reported revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, up from $1.47 billion last year. Meanwhile, profit declined to $51.36 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $52.03 million, or $0.40 per share, in the previous year.

Additionally, RPM named Tom Schweiger as the Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Don Harmeyer, who was promoted to the Group President role.

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