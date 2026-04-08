Markets
RPM

RPM International Stock Climbs 12% Over Higher Q3 Revenue, New CFO Appointment

April 08, 2026 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM) are climbing about 12 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and leadership changes.

The company's shares are currently trading at $108.66 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 12.36 percent. The stock opened at $110.60 and has climbed as high as $111.16 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $92.92 to $129.12.

The company reported revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, up from $1.47 billion last year. Meanwhile, profit declined to $51.36 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $52.03 million, or $0.40 per share, in the previous year.

Additionally, RPM named Tom Schweiger as the Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Don Harmeyer, who was promoted to the Group President role.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.