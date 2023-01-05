RPM International Slips After Q2 Revenue Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) shares are declining more than 12 percent on Thursday's morning trade after revenue for the second quarter missed estimates.

The specialty coatings, sealants and building materials provider recorded quarterly net sales of $1.79 billion, compared to $1.64 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $1.81 billion.

Currently, shares are at $85.58, down 12.69 percent from the previous close of $98.02 on a volume of 598,615.

