Markets
RPM

RPM International Slides After Reporting Reduced Q3 Profit

April 06, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a decline in third-quarter profit of $26.97 million or $0.21 per share compared to $33.02 million or $0.25 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $81.52, down 3.33 percent from the previous close of $84.33, on a volume of 462,137.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.