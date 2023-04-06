RPM International Slides After Reporting Reduced Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a decline in third-quarter profit of $26.97 million or $0.21 per share compared to $33.02 million or $0.25 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $81.52, down 3.33 percent from the previous close of $84.33, on a volume of 462,137.

