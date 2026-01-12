RPM International Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.64, changing hands as high as $113.50 per share. RPM International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $95.275 per share, with $129.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.08.

