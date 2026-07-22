RPM International Sees Sales Growth In Q1, FY27; Boosts Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, RPM International, Inc. (RPM) said it expects consolidated sales growth in the mid-single-digit range for the first quarter, and 3 to 4 percent for the full-year 2027.

The Board of Directors also authorized a $700.0 million increase to the existing common stock share repurchase program, which is in addition to the $114.8 million available under the previously authorized amount.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, RPM is trading on the NYSE at $101.23, down $0.30 or 0.30 percent.

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