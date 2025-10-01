RPM International Sees FY26 Revenue Growth Towards High End Of Prior Forecast Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, RPM International, Inc. (RPM) said it now expects consolidated sales growth for the second quarter in the mid-single-digits.

The company also now projects consolidated sales growth for the full-year 2026 toward the higher end of the previously announced low- to mid-single-digit range.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 4.65 percent to $1.93 billion for the quarter and 4.94 percent to $7.74 billion for the year.

