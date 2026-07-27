RPM International (RPM) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Did you analyze how RPM International (RPM) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending May 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this specialty chemicals company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into RPM's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $2.23 billion, increasing 7.2% year over year. Now, let's delve into RPM's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Closer Look at RPM's Revenue Streams Abroad

During the quarter, Canada contributed $146.32 million in revenue, making up 6.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $146 million, this meant a surprise of +0.22%. Looking back, Canada contributed $91.84 million, or 5.7%, in the previous quarter, and $148.82 million, or 7.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Other Foreign generated $30.34 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 1.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of -10.29% compared to the $33.82 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other Foreign accounted for $29.67 million (1.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $26.5 million (1.3%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $52.83 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 2.4%. This represented a surprise of +12.18% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $47.09 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $43.78 million, or 2.7%, and $37.9 million, or 1.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Latin America accounted for 3.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $86.24 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.48%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $83.34 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $70.95 million (4.4%) and $72.56 million (3.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $336.28 million in revenue, making up 15.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $338.98 million, this meant a surprise of -0.8%. Looking back, Europe contributed $269.39 million, or 16.8%, in the previous quarter, and $302.71 million, or 14.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International to report a total revenue of $2.23 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Canada, Other Foreign, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe are predicted to be 6.6%, 1.6%, 2.2%, 3.9%, and 15.8%, corresponding to amounts of $145.77 million, $36.04 million, $49.89 million, $86.74 million, and $350.62 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $8.26 billion in total revenue, up 5% from the previous year. Revenues from Canada, Other Foreign, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe are expected to constitute 6.4% ($531.92 million), 1.6% ($135.37 million)2.3% ($189.33 million)4% ($327.22 million) and 15.8% ($1.31 billion) of the total, respectively.

Final Thoughts

Relying on international markets for revenues, RPM International faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

RPM International, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Examining the Latest Trends in RPM International's Stock Value

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 4.9% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 0.8%. The Zacks Basic Materials sector, RPM International's industry group, has ascended 0.4% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 5.6% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3.8% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 7.2% during this interval.

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RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.