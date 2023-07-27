RPM International (RPM) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up

RPM International Inc. RPM reported decent fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended May 31, 2023) results, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite a year-over-year decline in earnings, the company marked its sixth consecutive quarter of record sales, suggesting an increase.



Although challenging conditions impacted certain end markets, the company's adaptability and diverse business model helped it grow. The company benefited from businesses selling engineered solutions for infrastructure and reshoring-related capital projects.



Shares of this specialty chemicals manufacturer rose 11.2% on Jul 26, after the earnings release.

Inside the Headlines

RPM reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share. The figure topped the consensus mark of $1.29 by 5.4%, but declined from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $1.42 per share.

Net sales of $2.02 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.98 billion by 2% and increased 1.6% from the prior year’s level. The uptrend was driven by increased pricing in response to continued inflation and businesses that are benefiting from increased spending on infrastructure and reshoring capital projects.



Demand was strong in the North American and Latin American markets, increasing 1.4% and 9.3%, respectively. Demand was also strong in the Asia/Pacific, African and the Middle East markets, increasing 17.5% and 7.9%, respectively, driven by higher spending on infrastructure projects. Yet, the European market was weak (down 1.9%) due to high inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds.



Organic sales contributed 2.6% and acquisitions added 0.4% to total sales growth, partially offset by 1.4% in currency headwinds.



Adjusted EBIT increased 1.5% year over year to $267.8 million, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBIT, owing to strong sales and MAP 2025 savings. Also, the Consumer Group’s margin recovery toward historical average contributed to growth.

Segmental Details

Construction Products Group (CPG): In the reported quarter, segment sales increased 0.3% from a year ago levels to $748 million, owing to a 0.8% organic growth and 1% contribution from buyouts. The uptrend can be attributed to higher pricing and strength in concrete admixtures and repair products.

Also, higher demand from infrastructure and reshoring-related projects added to the positives. Foreign currency translation dented sales by 1.5%. Adjusted EBIT of $124.5 million was up 1.7% year over year due to increased price and MAP 2025 initiatives, partially offset by reduced fixed-cost leverage at plants from lower volumes. Also, internal initiatives to normalize inventories resulted in reduced production.



Performance Coatings Group (PCG): Segment sales increased 8.8% year over year to $358.4 million, owing to a 10.4% rise in organic sales and 0.9% from acquisitions. Foreign currency translation reduced sales by 2.5%. The upside was driven by volume growth in businesses that serve engineered solutions such as fiberglass grating, protective coatings and flooring systems gained from markets like construction, which are benefiting from reshoring and infrastructure-related spending.



Also, increased pricing and stronger demand from energy-related capital projects added to its growth. Adjusted EBIT increased 21.5% on a year-over-year basis to $51.7 million.



Consumer Group: Sales in the segment grew 4.9% year over year to $716.4 million, owing to an 5.6% contribution from organic sales and 0.3% from the acquisition. Yet, unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted sales by 1%. The upside was driven by increased selling price to catch up with continued cost inflation. The segment’s adjusted EBIT rose 30.4% from the prior year’s level to $104.7 million, driven by MAP 2025 operational initiatives and strong sales.



Specialty Products Group (SPG): The segment’s sales totaled $193.4 million, down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis owing to a 12% decline in organic sales. Also, unfavorable foreign currency translation and divestitures net of acquisitions reduced sales by 0.5% and 1.8%, respectively. Lower volumes at businesses supplying OEM markets, including windows, doors, furniture, cabinets and RVs, negatively impacted the results of SPG.



Adjusted EBIT for the quarter totaled $16.3 million, down 63.1% from the prior year’s level. The decline in sales, product mix, a $3.4 million legal expense, and reduced production affected Adjusted EBIT. Unfavorable fixed-cost leverage at plants contributed to this impact due to reduced volumes and inventory normalization initiatives.

Balance Sheet

As of May 31, 2023, RPM International had total liquidity of $1.03 billion. This includes cash and cash equivalents of $215.8 million compared with $201.7 million at fiscal 2022-end.



Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) at the quarter-end was $2.68 billion compared with $2.69 billion at fiscal 2022-end. Cash provided by operations amounted to $577.1 million for the fiscal 2023, up from $178 million in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights

For the fiscal 2023, RPM reported adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share, up 17.5% from $1.42 per share reported in fiscal 2022.



Net sales of $7.26 billion increased 8.2% compared with $6.71 billion reported in prior year.



Adjusted EBIT for fiscal 2023 increased 18.8% year-over-year to a record $841.6 million.



In fiscal 2023, capital expenditures were $254.4 million compared to $222.4 million in fiscal 2022, driven by organic growth opportunities and MAP 2025 efficiency programs.



During the fiscal year, the company returned $263.9 million to stockholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

RPM expects first-quarter sales to grow in the low-single digit and adjusted EBIT growth in the high-single digits.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects sales growth of mid-single digits and adjusted EBIT growth of low-double-digits to mid-teens.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

RPM International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVR, Inc. NVR reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, thanks to delayed housing activities and macroeconomic woes.



NVR reported earnings of $116.54 per share, which topped the consensus mark of $100.98 by 15.4%. The reported figure, however, declined 6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $123.65 per share.



PulteGroup Inc. PHM reported impressive results in second-quarter 2023. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The upside was mainly driven by its solid operating model, which strategically aligns the production of build-to-order and quick-move-in homes with applicable demand across consumer groups.



Backed by its disciplined and balanced business model, the company witnessed solid gross closings, orders and margins in the reported quarter and posted a 12-month return on equity of 32%.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



On a year-over-year basis, although earnings declined, revenues increased. The company highlighted that the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points remains limited and that the demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable. This tailwind has helped this Arlington, TX-based homebuilder witness net sales order growth of 37% year over year in the fiscal third quarter.

