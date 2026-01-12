RPM International (RPM) International Revenue Performance Explored

Have you evaluated the performance of RPM International's (RPM) international operations during the quarter that concluded in November 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this specialty chemicals company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

While delving into RPM's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.91 billion, marking an increase of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting RPM's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in RPM's International Revenues

Other Foreign accounted for 1.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $31.92 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +10.19%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $28.97 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other Foreign contributed $30.01 million (1.4%) and $30.35 million (1.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $42.89 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 2.3%. This represented a surprise of +2.68% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $41.77 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $39.43 million, or 1.9%, and $44.45 million, or 2.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Canada contributed $126.75 million in revenue, making up 6.6% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $133.23 million, this meant a surprise of -4.86%. Looking back, Canada contributed $148.82 million, or 7%, in the previous quarter, and $136.06 million, or 7.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe generated $304.09 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 15.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of +6.36% compared to the $285.9 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $312.36 million (14.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $266.96 million (14.5%) to the total revenue.

Latin America accounted for 4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $76.87 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.52%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $74.98 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $70.92 million (3.4%) and $77 million (4.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that RPM International will post revenues of $1.57 billion, which reflects an increase of 6.3% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 1.5% from Other Foreign ($22.9 million), 2.1% from Asia Pacific ($32.89 million)6.8% from Canada ($106.06 million)14.8% from Europe ($232.72 million) and 3.8% from Latin America ($59.6 million).

For the full year, a total revenue of $7.79 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 5.6% from the year before. The revenues from Other Foreign, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe and Latin America are expected to make up 1.4%, 2%, 6.9%, 14.7%, and 3.6% of this total, corresponding to $112.05 million, $156.48 million, $536.9 million, $1.15 billion, and $283.02 million, respectively.

The Bottom Line

RPM International's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, RPM International holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing RPM International's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has gained 3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.9% increase. The Zacks Basic Materials sector, of which RPM International is a part, has risen 7.6% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 1% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 3.7% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 9.2%

