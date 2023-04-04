RPM International (RPM) Declares $0.42 Dividend

RPM International said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $88.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 3.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.22% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPM International is $100.03. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.22% from its latest reported closing price of $88.35.

The projected annual revenue for RPM International is $7,377MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1125 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPM is 0.35%, an increase of 30.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 125,643K shares. The put/call ratio of RPM is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,710K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,304K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,662K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 4.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,414K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,439K shares, representing a decrease of 23.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 4,186K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 8.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,987K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPM by 7.97% over the last quarter.

RPM International Background Information

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide.

