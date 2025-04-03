Is RPM International (RPM) a 'Buy' Heading into Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Coating and sealant manufacturer RPM International RPM is set to report fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday before the opening bell. RPM International, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters. With the stock pulling back from its November highs, is RPM International a buy prior to the release?

Analysts are expecting the company to post quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share, reflecting a breakeven performance relative to the same quarter last year. Sales are projected to have slightly decreased year-over-year to $1.51 billion.

RPM’s business has been witnessing higher costs and expenses related to restructuring, divestitures, and labor inflation. Tepid sales projections and a high level of customer concentration are also major concerns.

The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.96%. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicator doesn’t conclusively predict another beat for the upcoming announcement.

