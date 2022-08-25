RPM International (RPM) Announces MAP 2025 Operational Plan

RPM International Inc.’s RPM stock moved up 0.92% in after-hours trading on Aug 24, after it unveiled a MAP 2025 (Margin Achievement Plan) operational improvement initiative.



After successfully completing the 2020 MAP to Growth Plan, RPM International expects to accelerate growth, maximize operational efficiencies and generate a superior value for its customers, associates and shareholders via MAP 2025. By May 2025 end, RPM projects to achieve $8.5 billion of annual revenues, 42% gross margin and 16% adjusted EBIT margin.



RPM’s chairman and CEO Frank C. Sullivan stated, “MAP 2025 builds upon the successes we achieved with our previous MAP to Growth program. These new initiatives are designed to amplify the strengths of RPM’s entrepreneurial culture and accelerate our transformation into a more connected and efficient company.”

Successful Completion of MAP 2020

In fiscal 2018, RPM International adopted the 2020 Margin Acceleration Plan (2020 MAP to Growth), a multi-year restructuring plan, to maintain a balance between its segments’ performance and its growth expansion. On May 31, 2021, RPM formally concluded the MAP to Growth improvement program.



From 2018 through 2021, RPM transformed its business into a center-led operational approach. Management implemented four center-led functional areas: manufacturing and operations, procurement and supply chain, information technology, and accounting and finance. The MAP to Growth plan optimized RPM’s manufacturing facilities, providing more efficient plant and distribution capabilities. In line with the MAP to Growth objective, RPM International completed the planned closure of 31 plants and 28 warehouses. In fiscal 2022, SG&A declined 120 basis points on increased sale revenues and the incremental MAP to Growth savings.



Backed by the solid outcome of this initiative, RPM developed plans for the MAP 2.0 program during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Share Price Performance

Shares of RPM have gained 9.5% against the Zacks Paints and Related Products industry’s 6.6% fall. RPM International benefited from a strategic business operation and the successful completion of the MAP to Growth initiative. Robust construction and industrial maintenance activity, a rebound in the energy markets and its focus on investments in the fastest-growing areas of its business are commendable.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, RPM’s adjusted earnings increased 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net sales also increased 13.7% from the prior-year level. The upside was driven by strong contributions from all the operating segments. Adjusted EBIT for the quarter rose 11.7% year over year.



For first-quarter fiscal 2023, RPM International expects sales growth in the mid-teens for all its operating segments. Particularly, the Consumer Group is likely to generate maximum growth in the four segments, backed by higher selling prices, an improved alkyd resin supply and heavy investments in operations. Consolidated adjusted EBIT is expected to increase 20-25%.

