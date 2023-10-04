RPM International (RPM) Acquires NOW's Fabrication Business

RPM International Inc.’s RPM unit Tremco CPG Inc. acquired the wall system fabrication segment (the Fabrication Business) of NOW Specialties, LLC (NOW).



The Texas-based company’s Fabrication Business, which has annual net sales of approximately $20 million, is now part of the Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Buyout Benefits

The acquired leading wall-system fabricator, specializing in Metal Composite Material and Aluminum Composite Material panels, fits comfortably with RPM’s Tremco CPG’s building envelope systems. This buyout will help expand the metal panel façade product portfolio of Tremco CPG.



RPM is optimistic about the acquisition, as it believes this will solidify Tremco CPG’s value proposition of providing customers with compatible building envelope solutions that enhance efficiency, extend building life and provide customized aesthetics.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of RPM declined 1.5% during the trading session on Oct 3. However, the stock has gained 5.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Paints and Related Products industry’s 2.5% decline.

Acquisitions & Divestitures – Growth Drivers

RPM International tends to focus on profitable acquisitions and divestitures to fuel its growth strategy. During fiscal 2023, the company engaged in six acquisitions across its four reportable segments, comprising Construction Products group, Performance Coatings group, Consumer group and Specialty Products group. In the fiscal year, acquisitions contributed about 0.8% to the net sales of the company, while in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed 0.4% to net sales.



RPM facilitated the divestiture of its Guardian business for proceeds of approximately $49.2 million (net of cash disposed) on Jan 20, 2023. Due to this transaction, the company realized a profit of $24.7 million during fiscal 2023.



During fiscal 2022, it completed eight acquisitions in three segments. Most notably, it acquired a chemical manufacturing facility located in Corsicana, TX, within the CPG segment. It also acquired a Clearwater, FL-based indoor air quality solutions provider.

Zacks Rank

RPM International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

